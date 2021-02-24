TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors drop drunken driving charge against Bruce Springsteen; rocker to pay $500 fine.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors drop drunken driving charge against Bruce Springsteen; rocker to pay $500 fine.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.