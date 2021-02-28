Police called to Delaware restaurant lot locate 4 wounded

Police in Delaware's capital city who responded to shots fired outside a restaurant discovered that four men were wounded.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware’s capital city who responded to shots fired outside a restaurant discovered that four men were wounded.

Dover police say officers arrived early Sunday outside the IHOP parking lot and found one man shot in the cheek.

Three other men wounded already had been transported privately the hospital.

The injuries aren’t consider life-threatening.

Police say two other men believed to have left the scene right after the shootings were later taken into custody, charged with several crimes not directly related to the shootings and released on bond.

The investigation continues.

