CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South African variant found in Northern Virginia | One year later: College and the coronavirus | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Police arrest 3 for…

Police arrest 3 for drunken driving in Milwaukee-area crash

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 11:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say three drunken drivers were involved in a crash early Sunday morning in a south Milwaukee suburb.

The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. when a man driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck the wrong way on a four-lane highway in Mount Pleasant collided head-on with a motorist in a GMC Yukon. Shortly thereafter, a man in a Chevrolet Equinox crashed into the pickup, Mount Pleasant police said in a release.

Police said the man in the Yukon, which burst into flames after the collision, was located at a nearby hospital and arrested. The drivers of the pickup and and the Equinox were arrested on scene. The extent of any injuries from the crash were not noted in the release.

Police said Kraig Herbrechtsmeir, 56, of Racine, was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated and driving the wrong way on a divided highway. Christopher Sanchez, 33, of Racine, was charged with first offense OWI. Herber Aguirre-Lopez, 45, of Kenosha, was charged with third offense OWI.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

Trusted Workforce and federal background checks initiatives have a reliable home — now what?

Congress secures more paid leave for federal employees in new COVID-19 relief law

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up