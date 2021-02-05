Police: 3 officers shot by suspect who is barricaded in home

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say that three police officers have been shot and wounded by…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say that three police officers have been shot and wounded by a suspect who is now barricaded in a home in the town of High Point.

WGHP reports that the standoff began at 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

High Point police Lt. Matt Truitt told the station that the officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. One may need surgery.

Truitt said officers were doing a routine patrol and heard gunshots. They went to a house and saw a man on a front porch.

“He ended up retreating back into the house, and we ended up having a barricaded subject,” Truitt said.

Truitt said that more officers responded before the suspect started shooting at them. Three officers were struck. They were taken to a hospital.

The man remained barricaded Friday morning. Police said they believe that no other people are inside the home.

“We do have a job to do, and we do have a duty to protect life as well, so that’s the reason that negotiations are being made and the house hasn’t been knocked down or however you wanna say it,” Truitt said.

