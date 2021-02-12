CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » National News » Officials: Federal agents fatally…

Officials: Federal agents fatally shoot man in Florida

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 9:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Federal agents investigating a financial scheme fatally shot a man in South Florida on Friday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in Coral Gables and involved agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Miami Herald reported. Coral Gables is located just southwest of Miami.

“During a large-scale financial investigation, an individual brandished a weapon at special agents with Homeland Security Investigations, as a result agents fired at the suspect,” agency spokesman Nestor Yglesias said in a statement.

The agents were treated at a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, Yglesias said.

Investigators recovered a weapon at the scene, Yglesias said.

Florida state law enforcement officials were investigating the shooting.

The man wasn’t immediately identified.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

New VA secretary ‘digging in’ on agency’s collective bargaining challenges

Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

Flatter defense budgets means Congress will look for savings and legacy cuts

USPS outlines reform plan to 'break even' within 10 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up