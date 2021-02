ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York judge rules that Republican Claudia Tenney has defeated US Rep. Anthony Brindisi by 109…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York judge rules that Republican Claudia Tenney has defeated US Rep. Anthony Brindisi by 109 votes in last open race.

