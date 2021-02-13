Man facing DUI, assault charges after van hits ambulance

A Delaware man is facing charges after police say he crashed his van into an occupied ambulance.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man is facing charges after police say he crashed his van into an occupied ambulance.

Dover police say the incident happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday when a van driven by 35-year-old Justin Pawlowski slammed into the rear of the ambulance.

Three occupants of the ambulance, including two staffers, were taken to the hospital with injuries. One of the staffers suffered a severe concussion and was unconscious for several hours.

The patient being transported in the ambulance was not injured.

Police say Pawlowski is facing charges of vehicular assault, reckless endangering, drunken driving and traffic offenses.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.