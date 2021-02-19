CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake in rural Oklahoma at Kansas border

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 11:38 AM

MANCHESTER, Okla. (AP) — An estimated magnitude 4.2 earthquake was recorded Friday in a rural area along Oklahoma’s border with Kansas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was recorded at 7:56 a.m. near Manchester, a town of about 100 residents about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City, the USGS reported.

Grant County Commissioner Max Hess, whose district includes Manchester, said no injuries or damage were reported.

The rural area in northern Oklahoma is about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northwest of where a recent series of earthquakes were recorded. Geologists say those quakes were likely connected to the underground injection of wastewater that is produced by oil and gas companies.

In response to the quakes, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission ordered oil and gas operators to stop disposal of wastewater within 3 miles (5 kilometers) of the earthquake epicenters and to reduce disposal volumes within 3 to 10 miles (5 to 16 kilometers) of the epicenters.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

