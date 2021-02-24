Killer in armored car robbery wants life sentence commuted

A convicted killer involved in a cold-blooded armored car robbery that led to changes in Delaware’s death penalty law is asking the Board of Pardons to commute his life sentence.

The board meets Thursday and will consider the commutation request by Kenneth L. Rodgers Jr. behind closed doors without a public hearing.

The panel could deny the application or schedule a hearing at a later date for further consideration.

Prosecutors and the victims’ families are opposed to commutation.

Rodgers is one of four men sentenced to life in prison for robbing and murdering two armored car guards in 1990.

