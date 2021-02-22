Judge orders dad to trial in death of daughter in ’89

ALLEGAN, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan man has been ordered to trial in the death of his 14-year-old adopted…

ALLEGAN, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan man has been ordered to trial in the death of his 14-year-old adopted daughter who disappeared nearly 32 years ago.

Brenda Bowman testified that Dennis Bowman revealed the burial site in 2020, before he was extradited to Virginia for a different murder case.

Aundria Bowman’s dismembered remains were discovered under a concrete slab outside the couple’s home in Allegan County.

Dennis Bowman told police that Aundria died in 1989 after he pushed her down stairs. In Virginia, Bowman is serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of a woman back in 1980.

