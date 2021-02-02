CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine update for Thursday | Brazil variant detected in Md. | Va. launches call center | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Home » National News » Illinois officer fatally shoots…

Illinois officer fatally shoots suspect after being stabbed

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 3:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois police officer fatally shot a 19-year-old man suspected in a domestic violence incident early Tuesday after he stabbed and wounded the officer during a traffic stop, police said.

East Peoria police had responded to a domestic violence call in the central Illinois city, but the suspect left the scene before police officers arrived, said Police Chief Rich Brodrick.

An officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle and stopped it at a CVS Pharmacy, and the suspect then stabbed the officer, Brodick told reporters at the scene.

The wounded officer then shot the suspect about 1 a.m. outside the pharmacy and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Illinois State Police, which investigates shootings by officers.

State police said Tuesday afternoon that the officer was hospitalized in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times by the suspect, who the agency said was a 19-year-old man.

Police have not released the names of the suspect or the injured officer.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Commission tells DoD to prepare for 'military AI readiness' by 2025

Pandemic stimulus underscores agency challenges with identity management

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

DC-area federal offices closed Thursday due to winter storm

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up