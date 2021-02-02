Illinois officer fatally shoots suspect after being stabbed

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois police officer fatally shot a 19-year-old man suspected in a domestic violence incident…

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois police officer fatally shot a 19-year-old man suspected in a domestic violence incident early Tuesday after he stabbed and wounded the officer during a traffic stop, police said.

East Peoria police had responded to a domestic violence call in the central Illinois city, but the suspect left the scene before police officers arrived, said Police Chief Rich Brodrick.

An officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle and stopped it at a CVS Pharmacy, and the suspect then stabbed the officer, Brodick told reporters at the scene.

The wounded officer then shot the suspect about 1 a.m. outside the pharmacy and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Illinois State Police, which investigates shootings by officers.

State police said Tuesday afternoon that the officer was hospitalized in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times by the suspect, who the agency said was a 19-year-old man.

Police have not released the names of the suspect or the injured officer.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.