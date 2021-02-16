CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home invasion suspect dies after 82-year-old man fights back

The Associated Press

February 16, 2021, 4:05 PM

JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — A man accused of attacking a South Carolina couple inside their home ended up dead after being bludgeoned to the floor by the 82-year-old husband, authorities said Tuesday.

The couple told the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office that a man came to their door Monday afternoon and forced his way into the home, attacking them with a knife. The incident report filed by deputies said the assailant cut the 79-year-old wife on her forehead, news outlets reported.

The woman’s husband stopped the attack by repeatedly striking the intruder with the butt of a gun, the report said. When deputies arrived at the home, they found the suspect on the floor, bloody and unresponsive.

The suspected intruder died Monday night at a hospital, said Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. He said an autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death.

Authorities identified the suspect Tuesday as 61-year-old Harold L. Runnels Jr.

The couple told deputies they had seen him walking in their neighborhood a few times, but did not know why he attacked.

