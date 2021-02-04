CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CVS to offer COVID vaccine | Some DC data absent | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » National News » Grand jury indicts suspect…

Grand jury indicts suspect in killing of actor Eddie Hassell

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 2:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A grand jury has indicted an 18-year-old on a capital murder charge in the killing of actor Eddie Hassell during a carjacking in suburban Dallas.

D’Jon Antone, who lives in Dallas, was indicted Wednesday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Antone was arrested in November, just days after Hassell was fatally shot in Grand Prairie.

Hassell, who was born in Corsicana, was known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right.” Hassell was living in Waco but had been staying with a woman at an apartment in Grand Prairie, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

According to surveillance video and witness interviews, Hassell had left the apartment to go to the woman’s car. Detectives determined Antone shot Hassell and stole the car.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | National News

Navy trying to better diversity through STEM investments, recruiting changes, scholarships

Former head of DHS digital service to be new CIO

Going through the 2021 NDAA

USPS to stand up dashboard to address persistent mail delays

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up