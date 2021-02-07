CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Don't let Super Bowl become superspreader, officials plead | Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests | See DC region's vaccine progress
George P. Shultz, secretary of state under President Ronald Reagan, has died at age 100

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 12:48 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — George P. Shultz, secretary of state under President Ronald Reagan, has died at age 100.

