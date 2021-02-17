CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » Freshman US Rep. Jamaal…

Freshman US Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s mother dies of COVID-19

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 1:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who defeated veteran New York lawmaker Eliot Engel in last year’s Democratic primary, announced on Twitter that his mother has died of COVID-19.

“It is with deep sorrow that I share the passing of our mother, Ms. Pauline Bowman,” the congressman said Tuesday. “She battled Covid for many weeks before transitioning on Valentine’s Day.”

Bowman, a 44-year-old former middle school principal, said his mother raised her children “to live our lives with love and joy with and for each other.”

Many elected officials tweeted their condolences.

“You keep her legacy of love and joy alive every single day,” Democratic U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said. “I’m keeping you, your mom, and your entire family in my prayers.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts tweeted: “You are the manifestation of our ancestors’ dreams & your mother’s example, labor & prayers. I missed the blessing of meeting her but feel I’ve come to know her by way of your kind, righteous & brilliant example.”

Bowman represents a district that includes parts of the Bronx and Westchester County. He is the first male member of the so-called “squad” of progressive Democrats in Congress.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up