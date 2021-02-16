FEMA to assist in planned six-day Delaware vaccination event

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials are partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to open a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials are partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to open a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site for six days beginning Saturday.

Officials say FEMA will provide resources and staffing and operational support at the vaccination site at Dover International Speedway.

State officials requested federal assistance to establish a vaccination site to provide second doses of vaccine to up to 3,000 Delawareans a day for six days.

The second-dose appointments will be available only for those who received first doses at one of four state-run mass vaccination events last month.

