CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » FEMA to assist in…

FEMA to assist in planned six-day Delaware vaccination event

The Associated Press

February 16, 2021, 6:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials are partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to open a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site for six days beginning Saturday.

Officials say FEMA will provide resources and staffing and operational support at the vaccination site at Dover International Speedway.

State officials requested federal assistance to establish a vaccination site to provide second doses of vaccine to up to 3,000 Delawareans a day for six days.

The second-dose appointments will be available only for those who received first doses at one of four state-run mass vaccination events last month.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

covid | delaware | fema

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up