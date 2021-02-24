Felony charge dropped in indecent liberties case

Felony charges have been dropped against a North Carolina man who was beaten and threatened at gunpoint after a younger man found him in a bedroom with the younger man’s two small children.

The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg reports 61-year-old Mark Anthony Stanley pleaded guilty in Spotsylvania Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Oct. 28 of two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and received a suspended sentence.

He had been charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and assault. Stanley said he took the deal because he wanted to put the case behind him.

