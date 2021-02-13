Family’s Susquehanna River life from headwaters to the bay

YORK, Pa. — The river flowed easy, like poured syrup, which made Devin Winand smile as he pulled one kayak…

A few couples strolled the river’s edge as the evening sky blushed to pink. A lone paddleboarder dropped in a fishing line.

For five generations, his family has vacationed at the river’s beginning, on Otsego Lake in Cooperstown, New York.

For nearly 40 years, they’ve lived along it, outfitting people who want to experience it and touring paddlers along the last 60 miles of the Susquehanna to Havre de Grace, Maryland, where it dumps into the Chesapeake Bay.

They are connected to the Susquehanna from beginning to end.

