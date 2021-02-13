CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Family’s Susquehanna River life from headwaters to the bay

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 3:01 AM

YORK, Pa. — The river flowed easy, like poured syrup, which made Devin Winand smile as he pulled one kayak after another onto the shore.

A few couples strolled the river’s edge as the evening sky blushed to pink. A lone paddleboarder dropped in a fishing line.

For five generations, his family has vacationed at the river’s beginning, on Otsego Lake in Cooperstown, New York.

For nearly 40 years, they’ve lived along it, outfitting people who want to experience it and touring paddlers along the last 60 miles of the Susquehanna to Havre de Grace, Maryland, where it dumps into the Chesapeake Bay.

They are connected to the Susquehanna from beginning to end.

