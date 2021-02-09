WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial opens in the Senate, first for an ex-president.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
February 9, 2021, 1:01 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial opens in the Senate, first for an ex-president.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.