Delaware man charged with murder in fatal stabbing at party

MAGNOLIA, Del. — State police say a Delaware man has been charged with murder in a fatal stabbing at a party.

Police said Sunday that 46-year-old James Palmer was charged in the stabbing in Magnolia on Saturday.

State police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell told the Delaware State News that a verbal altercation occurred between several people who were at a party at a trailer located behind a home.

Hatchell said a 37-year-old male from Smyrna and a 34-year-old woman from Dover were both stabbed with a large knife by the suspect.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the woman was treated for stab wounds to her abdomen.

