CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Md. expands screening of variants | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » National News » Delaware man charged with…

Delaware man charged with murder in fatal stabbing at party

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 2:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MAGNOLIA, Del. — State police say a Delaware man has been charged with murder in a fatal stabbing at a party.

Police said Sunday that 46-year-old James Palmer was charged in the stabbing in Magnolia on Saturday.

State police spokesman Cpl. Jason Hatchell told the Delaware State News that a verbal altercation occurred between several people who were at a party at a trailer located behind a home.

Hatchell said a 37-year-old male from Smyrna and a 34-year-old woman from Dover were both stabbed with a large knife by the suspect.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the woman was treated for stab wounds to her abdomen.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Tags:

delaware

Biden names Obama-era veteran to lead OPM

Vilsack confirmed for 2nd stint as US agriculture secretary

Age-old small business contracting challenge rears its ugly head, again

DHA set to takeover all military hospitals by end of 2021, even after transition halt during pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up