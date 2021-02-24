CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor's sister dies of COVID-19 complications | Va. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
David Foster and Katharine McPhee welcome a baby boy

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 5:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Katharine McPhee and David Foster may want to channel their musical talents into lullabies.

The couple, who wed in 2019, have welcomed a baby boy, McPhee’s publicist confirmed Wednesday.

McPhee and Foster were friendly for years after meeting in 2006 when Foster was a mentor on “American Idol.” McPhee was the runner-up on season five to Taylor Hicks. She was also tapped to perform in Foster’s 2008 “David Foster & Friends” concert special alongside Celine Dion, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban and Andrea Bocelli.

This is the first child for McPhee, 36, and the first son for Foster, who is 71. He has five grown daughters from previous marriages.

People magazine was first to report the baby news.

McPhee will co-star with Eddie Cibrian in the Netflix comedy “Country Comfort,” which debuts March 19.

