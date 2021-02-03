CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC update; what about federal workers? | Airport testing sites | Latest COVID test results
Home » National News » David Fincher's 'Mank' has…

David Fincher’s ‘Mank’ has topped Golden Globe nominations with 6 nods, while Netflix dominates

The Associated Press

February 3, 2021, 9:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — David Fincher’s ‘Mank’ has topped Golden Globe nominations with 6 nods, while Netflix dominates.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies ‘building back better’ after SolarWinds breach, top Biden cyber official says

DC-area federal offices closed Thursday due to winter storm

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

CDO Council looks to ‘blend data’ across agencies to maximize value

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up