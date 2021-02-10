The Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese orbiter-rover enters Mars orbit, becoming 2nd spacecraft to arrive at red planet in 2 days.

Listen now to WTOP News

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese orbiter-rover enters Mars orbit, becoming 2nd spacecraft to arrive at red planet in 2 days.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.