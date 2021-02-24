CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor's sister dies of COVID-19 complications | Va. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » National News » 'Better Call Saul' to…

‘Better Call Saul’ to film final season soon in New Mexico

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 11:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — “Better Call Saul,” the prequel spinoff to the hugely successful series “Breaking Bad,” will begin production in New Mexico on its sixth and final season beginning in March.

White Turtle Casting officials told the Albuquerque Journal that production will begin in the second week of March and the agency is looking for stand-ins for the series.

Pre-production is currently underway, and the crew is being quarantined and tested for the upcoming start, the Journal reported Wednesday.

Production originally was set for March 2020, but it was moved because of the pandemic.

There will be 13 episodes in the final season, although no air date has been confirmed.

“Better Call Saul” has been shot in New Mexico since 2015. The production has given nearly $178,000 to the state’s film programs.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | National News

Schedule F is gone, but the debate continues in Congress

SolarWinds fallout sparks calls for mandatory incident reporting, repercussions after cyber attacks

Best, brightest federal cyber workers competing in ‘save the world’ scenario

Flatter defense budgets means Congress will look for savings and legacy cuts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up