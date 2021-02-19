CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden stands by vaccine timeline | Update on COVID-19 relief | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures,…

AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 8:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FEB. 11 – 18, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Ben Curtis in Nairobi.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Presidential Rank Awards will return this year, OPM says

Health agency CIOs see no going back from pandemic transformations

CBP names Bhagowalia as its permanent CIO

DoD's real estate issues no longer a 'high risk' area, GAO says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up