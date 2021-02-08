AP Top U.S. News at 11:43 p.m. EST

Vaccine drive gains speed, but maskless fans fuel worries
New variants raise worry about COVID-19 virus reinfections
AP-NORC poll: Few in US say democracy is working very well
EXPLAINER: What’s ahead as Trump impeachment trial begins
Schools plan for potential of remote learning into the fall
South Dakota judge rejects amendment legalizing marijuana
Corps wants delay on hearing to shut down Dakota Access line
Some court workers, not on priority list, still get vaccine
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Ruling keeps Ronaldo hush-money case with US judge in Nevada
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.