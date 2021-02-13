AP Top U.S. News at 11:02 p.m. EST

Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial Tight supply creates reluctance over federal vaccine sites Nursing home disclosures taint Cuomo’s…

Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial

Tight supply creates reluctance over federal vaccine sites

Nursing home disclosures taint Cuomo’s pandemic performance

Virus-muffled Mardi Gras hits New Orleans’ party-loving soul

High court denies accused Ghosn smugglers’ bid to stay in US

A bleak Valentine’s Day, lovers find hope in roses, vaccines

For Parkland seniors, high school years bookended by tragedy

Cuomo administration ‘froze’ over nursing home data requests

Imprisoned ex-FBI agent who worked with Bulger seeks release

Minneapolis to spend $6.4M to recruit more police officers

