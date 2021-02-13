CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
AP Top U.S. News at 11:02 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 12:00 AM

Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial

Tight supply creates reluctance over federal vaccine sites

Nursing home disclosures taint Cuomo’s pandemic performance

Virus-muffled Mardi Gras hits New Orleans’ party-loving soul

High court denies accused Ghosn smugglers’ bid to stay in US

A bleak Valentine’s Day, lovers find hope in roses, vaccines

For Parkland seniors, high school years bookended by tragedy

Cuomo administration ‘froze’ over nursing home data requests

Imprisoned ex-FBI agent who worked with Bulger seeks release

Minneapolis to spend $6.4M to recruit more police officers

