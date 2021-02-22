CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC expands vaccine eligibility | Fauci on year of COVID-19 | Vaccine clinics in Md. churches | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:16 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US tops 500,000 virus deaths, matching the toll of 3 wars

Half a million dead in US, confirming virus’s tragic reach

Boeing: 777s with engine that blew apart should be grounded

City probe faults overall police treatment of Elijah McClain

Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Trump’s tax records

AP PHOTOS: US pandemic toll: In 1 year, half a million lives

Biden mourns 500,000 dead, balancing nation’s grief and hope

NASA releases Mars landing video: ‘Stuff of our dreams’

Things to Know: US COVID-19 death toll tops 500,000

Bone cancer survivor to join billionaire on SpaceX flight

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

Sexual assault more likely in military units where harassment is common

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up