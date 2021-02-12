AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EST

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 12:00 AM

Cuomo administration ‘froze’ over nursing home data requests

CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely

Report: Police granted clinic shooting suspect gun permit

Black hospital faces vaccine mistrust from unlikely source

Fire destroys part of Paul Newman’s camp for ill children

Months after Biden win, Arizona officials still face threats

Biden to slowly allow 25,000 people seeking asylum into US

Attacks on older Asians stoke fear as Lunar New Year begins

‘I am a child!’ Pepper spray reflects policing of Black kids

Professor quits after posing as female immigrant on Twitter

National News

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

New VA secretary ‘digging in’ on agency’s collective bargaining challenges

USPS outlines reform plan to 'break even' within 10 years

