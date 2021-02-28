CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 10:35 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 12:00 AM

Fraud overwhelms pandemic-related unemployment programs

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

AP: Trooper kicked, dragged Black man who died in custody

Cuomo sorry for remarks aide ‘misinterpreted’ as harassment

Plunging demand for COVID-19 tests may leave US exposed

Some GOP state lawmakers help spread COVID-19 misinformation

2nd former aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment

What’s in an adjective? ‘Democrat Party’ label on the rise

Virginia lawmakers vote to legalize marijuana in 2024

Spacewalking astronauts prep station for new solar wings

