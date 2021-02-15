CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top U.S. News at 9:56 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 12:00 AM

COVID-19 shots might be tweaked if variants get worse

Officials: 2 dead in Texas as subfreezing cold sweeps US

Biden faces pressure as US sets new course on immigration

Deaths highlight once-in-a-decade Rockies avalanche danger

Royal occasion: Oprah Winfrey to interview Meghan and Harry

LAPD, police union outraged by report of Floyd ‘Valentine’

Minnesota House pulls $35M security fund for officer trials

Late ice cramps anglers’ appetite, research of crucial fish

Pelosi says independent commission will examine Capitol riot

After shooting, unrest, Wyoming gets its first Black sheriff

