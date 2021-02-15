AP Top U.S. News at 9:56 p.m. EST

COVID-19 shots might be tweaked if variants get worse
Officials: 2 dead in Texas as subfreezing cold sweeps US
Biden faces pressure as US sets new course on immigration
Deaths highlight once-in-a-decade Rockies avalanche danger
Royal occasion: Oprah Winfrey to interview Meghan and Harry
LAPD, police union outraged by report of Floyd ‘Valentine’
Minnesota House pulls $35M security fund for officer trials
Late ice cramps anglers’ appetite, research of crucial fish
Pelosi says independent commission will examine Capitol riot
After shooting, unrest, Wyoming gets its first Black sheriff
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.