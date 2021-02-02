CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine update for Thursday | PGCPS update | Fake N95 masks seized | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
AP Top U.S. News at 9:28 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 12:00 AM

Vaccinations resume as not-quite-historic snowstorm fades

Pressure builds on schools to reopen during pandemic

Biden, Yellen say GOP virus aid too small, Democrats push on

West Virginia GOP fractured by political appointment feud

US Navy drops charges against SEAL accused of sexual assault

Pivotal election figure leaving job under an unrelated cloud

Long-detained immigrant families could soon face deportation

Things to Know: Vaccine shipments coming to US pharmacies

A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter

Washington state eyes ‘billionaire tax’ on the ultra rich

