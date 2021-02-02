AP Top U.S. News at 9:28 p.m. EST

Vaccinations resume as not-quite-historic snowstorm fades
Pressure builds on schools to reopen during pandemic
Biden, Yellen say GOP virus aid too small, Democrats push on
West Virginia GOP fractured by political appointment feud
US Navy drops charges against SEAL accused of sexual assault
Pivotal election figure leaving job under an unrelated cloud
Long-detained immigrant families could soon face deportation
Things to Know: Vaccine shipments coming to US pharmacies
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter
Washington state eyes ‘billionaire tax’ on the ultra rich
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.