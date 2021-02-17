AP Top U.S. News at 11:34 p.m. EST

Crippling weather hampers vaccine deliveries, distribution
Power outages linger for millions as another icy storm looms
Rush Limbaugh, radio king and architect of right wing, dies
Executioners sanitized accounts of deaths in federal cases
Rush Limbaugh, voice of American conservatism, has died
Harassment cases revive worries of racism at Boston College
Houston furniture store offers shelter after winter storm
California lawmakers propose ban on fracking by 2027
Native Americans embrace vaccine, virus containment measures
Frigid temperatures, power outages lead to water problems
