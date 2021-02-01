CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
AP Top U.S. News at 10:39 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 12:00 AM

Pandemic’s deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress

Hate groups migrate online, making tracking more difficult

The Latest: Massachusetts braces for snow’s arrival, wind

Hundreds deported under Biden, including witness to massacre

Marilyn Manson denies Evan Rachel Wood’s abuse allegations

Vaccine skepticism lurks in town famous for syphilis study

Gov: Fraudster raised money pitching Giuliani as firm’s face

Famed San Francisco private eye Palladino dies after attack

Rochester officers who pepper-sprayed 9-year-old suspended

Hawaii GOP chair resigns after party tweets about QAnon

