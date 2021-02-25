CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine preregistration system coming Wednesday | Howard Co. vaccine update | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:49 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

As hospital numbers fall, fatigued staff get relief at last

New coronavirus variant in New York spurs caution, concern

Tiger Woods transferred to LA hospital after surgery

Kentucky Senate passes bill to restrict no-knock warrants

Costco to raise starting hourly wage to $16; end hazard pay

‘Who is at fault?’ Investigation into Texas blackout begins

Gambino crime family’s elder Gotti, Peter, dies in prison

Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot, French bulldogs stolen in LA

Ohio is first state to sue Census Bureau over delay in data

Manhattan prosecutor gets Trump tax records after long fight

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Actions to implement repealed Trump workforce orders should 'cease immediately,' OPM says

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

Technology Modernization Fund on track to receive biggest pay day ever

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up