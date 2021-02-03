AP Top U.S. News at 11:09 p.m. EST

Activists wary of broader law enforcement after Capitol riot
Slain Capitol Police officer honored: ‘We will never forget’
Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission
122-year-old snow record may be broken: Just short of 3 feet
AP Source: McKinsey to pay $573M for role in opioid crisis
Rennie Davis, ‘Chicago Seven’ activist, dies at 80
Minnesota officials clash on security plan for Chauvin trial
US ends deal with Arizona restricting Biden on immigration
Wisconsin mother meets baby delivered during COVID-19 coma
GOP states weigh limits on how race and slavery are taught
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.