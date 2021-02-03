AP Top U.S. News at 11:09 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Activists wary of broader law enforcement after Capitol riot Slain Capitol Police officer honored: ‘We will never forget’ Study finds…

Activists wary of broader law enforcement after Capitol riot Slain Capitol Police officer honored: ‘We will never forget’ Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission 122-year-old snow record may be broken: Just short of 3 feet AP Source: McKinsey to pay $573M for role in opioid crisis Rennie Davis, ‘Chicago Seven’ activist, dies at 80 Minnesota officials clash on security plan for Chauvin trial US ends deal with Arizona restricting Biden on immigration Wisconsin mother meets baby delivered during COVID-19 coma GOP states weigh limits on how race and slavery are taught Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.