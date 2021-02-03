CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC update; what about federal workers? | Airport testing sites | Latest COVID test results
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:09 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 3, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Activists wary of broader law enforcement after Capitol riot

Slain Capitol Police officer honored: ‘We will never forget’

Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission

122-year-old snow record may be broken: Just short of 3 feet

AP Source: McKinsey to pay $573M for role in opioid crisis

Rennie Davis, ‘Chicago Seven’ activist, dies at 80

Minnesota officials clash on security plan for Chauvin trial

US ends deal with Arizona restricting Biden on immigration

Wisconsin mother meets baby delivered during COVID-19 coma

GOP states weigh limits on how race and slavery are taught

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Agencies ‘building back better’ after SolarWinds breach, top Biden cyber official says

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

DC-area federal offices closed Thursday due to winter storm

Has the pandemic changed your thoughts on retirement?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up