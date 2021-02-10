AP Top U.S. News at 10:31 p.m. EST

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 12:00 AM

Georgia prosecutor investigates election after Trump call

In Biden’s early days, signs of Trump-era problems at border

Hustler publisher Larry Flynt dies at 78

Is one day a week enough? Biden’s school goal draws blowback

AP-NORC poll: A third of US adults skeptical of COVID shots

Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot

Documents show several red flags for clinic shooting suspect

Report: Racist Virginia laws are gone, but inequities linger

Unmuted lawmaker calls colleague vulgar name during hearing

Suspect, 95, charged with murder in assisted living shooting

