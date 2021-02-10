AP Top U.S. News at 10:31 p.m. EST

Georgia prosecutor investigates election after Trump call
In Biden’s early days, signs of Trump-era problems at border
Hustler publisher Larry Flynt dies at 78
Is one day a week enough? Biden’s school goal draws blowback
AP-NORC poll: A third of US adults skeptical of COVID shots
Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot
Documents show several red flags for clinic shooting suspect
Report: Racist Virginia laws are gone, but inequities linger
Unmuted lawmaker calls colleague vulgar name during hearing
Suspect, 95, charged with murder in assisted living shooting
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.