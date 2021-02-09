AP Top U.S. News at 11:07 p.m. EST

US officials: Pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash Hack exposes vulnerability of cash-strapped US water plants Missing explosives from…

US officials: Pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash

Hack exposes vulnerability of cash-strapped US water plants

Missing explosives from Marine base under investigation

California uses ZIP codes, outreach to boost vaccine equity

Cops fired over photos tied to Elijah McClain not reinstated

Trump at Mar-a-Lago? Palm Beach has other issues to consider

US vaccine drive complicated by 1st, 2nd dose juggling act

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic

Anthony Sowell, Ohio man who killed 11 women, dies in prison

Officer charged in Andre Hill’s death posts bail, is freed

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.