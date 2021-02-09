CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House to vote on relief bill | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:07 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US officials: Pilot error caused Kobe Bryant chopper crash

Hack exposes vulnerability of cash-strapped US water plants

Missing explosives from Marine base under investigation

California uses ZIP codes, outreach to boost vaccine equity

Cops fired over photos tied to Elijah McClain not reinstated

Trump at Mar-a-Lago? Palm Beach has other issues to consider

US vaccine drive complicated by 1st, 2nd dose juggling act

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Minnesota health clinic

Anthony Sowell, Ohio man who killed 11 women, dies in prison

Officer charged in Andre Hill’s death posts bail, is freed

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up