CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National News » ACM Awards show returns…

ACM Awards show returns to Nashville venues in April

The Associated Press

February 16, 2021, 11:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Academy of Country Music Awards is coming back to Nashville for a second time to hold its awards show at three different venues.

The ACM and dick clark productions announced on Tuesday that the show will return on April 18 and will air on CBS from the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. The awards show, which is normally held in Las Vegas in April, used the same Nashville locations when the coronavirus pandemic delayed their show to last September.

The show was held in Nashville for the first time last year without a live audience. Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for the show’s top prize, entertainer of the year, a first-ever tie, and Taylor Swift returned to the show after seven years to perform a song from her album “Folklore.”

Nominations and other details for the awards show have not yet been announced.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up