2 bystanders hurt, woman arrested in hospital shooting

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 2:05 PM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two bystanders were wounded Thursday after an argument outside a hospital emergency room ended in gunfire, New Orleans police said.

The late morning shooting at University Medical Center left a man with a shoulder wound and a woman with a hip wound. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said both victims were in stable condition and neither injury was believed to be life-threatening.

Ferguson said a woman arguing with a man fired multiple shots outside the building. The bullets traveled through glass at the entrance and struck the victims.

The woman was arrested and the man was detained for questioning. A lockdown at the hospital was lifted shortly after noon.

