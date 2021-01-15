CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » National News » Woman fatally shot as…

Woman fatally shot as she pursues man who stole cellphone

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 10:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man who stole a woman’s cellphone after she set it on the counter at a Cleveland convenience store fatally shot her when she chased after him, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the Glenville neighborhood.

Andrea Randle, 32, was shopping in the store when she put her phone down, police said. The man grabbed the phone and left the store.

Randle chased after the man for about three blocks until he turned and shot her once in the head. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other injuries were reported. The shooter remains at large.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up