INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » National News » Vaccine given to ineligible…

Vaccine given to ineligible people at Delaware drive-thru

The Associated Press

January 18, 2021, 2:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — State officials say Delaware residents who are not currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine nevertheless received it at a mass vaccination event attended by Gov. John Carney.

The Division of Public Health said after Saturday’s vaccination event that screening would be “tightened” for vaccination events on Sunday and Monday.

It’s unclear how those not in the phase 1A group of health care workers and long-term care residents and staff were allowed to get the vaccine on Saturday.

Officials previously said phase 1B, targeting front-line essential workers and people 65 and older, was expected to begin later this month.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Data scientist hiring campaign maxes out applications in less than 2 days

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up