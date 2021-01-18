Vaccine given to ineligible people at Delaware drive-thru

State officials say Delaware residents who are not currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine nevertheless received it at a mass vaccination event attended by Gov. John Carney.

The Division of Public Health said after Saturday’s vaccination event that screening would be “tightened” for vaccination events on Sunday and Monday.

It’s unclear how those not in the phase 1A group of health care workers and long-term care residents and staff were allowed to get the vaccine on Saturday.

Officials previously said phase 1B, targeting front-line essential workers and people 65 and older, was expected to begin later this month.

