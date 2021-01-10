INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Two Delaware teens charged with attempted carjacking at mall

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 11:44 AM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police said they have arrested two 14-year-old boys after they attempted a carjacking at a Newark Mall.

A news release from the agency said that troopers were dispatched to the Christiana Mall around 10 p.m. Saturday due to a report of an attempted carjacking.

Police say that the two suspects pulled on the door handles of a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 19-year-old woman who had a 20-year-old male passenger.

Authorities say the two boys displayed what appeared to be a handgun.

The victims drove away uninjured and called police.

The suspects were apprehended nearby.

