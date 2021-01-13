INAUGURATION NEWS: Street closures | FAQs on inauguration | How Trump's 2nd impeachment will unfold | Prosecutor looks to sedition
Small plane crashes in South Carolina neighborhood in fog

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 11:21 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A small plane crashed Wednesday into a neighborhood near an airport in South Carolina’s capital city during a dense fog advisory, authorities said.

The plane crashed just before 11 a.m. about a mile from the Jim Hamilton–L.B. Owens Airport which handles non-commercial airplanes in Columbia, authorities said.

There was no immediate word about deaths or injuries.

Firefighters and rescue crews are on the scene and federal investigators have been notified, Columbia Police said in a statement.

Fog lowered visibility around the airport to a quarter-mile (400 meters) at the time of the crash, according to National Weather Service data.

