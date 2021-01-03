CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Sheriff: 3 killed when plane crashes into Michigan house

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 9:52 AM

A plane flying from Georgia crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two people aboard, authorities said.

Five people inside the two-story house were able to avoid injury in the crash on Saturday, but fire severely damaged the home in Lyon Township, 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard confirmed the deaths of three people in the plane, a single-engine Piper PA-24.

It had been flying to the New Hudson airport from Cherokee County Regional Airport in Canton, Georgia, The Detroit News reported, citing FlightAware.com.

The plane is owned by Aircom LLC., based in Novi. The company shares an address with Compo Builders Inc., the News reported.

Authorities have not released the names of the dead.

