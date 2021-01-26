WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate rejects Republican attempt to declare Trump impeachment trial unconstitutional.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 26, 2021, 3:18 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate rejects Republican attempt to declare Trump impeachment trial unconstitutional.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.