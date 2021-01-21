CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Home » National News » Senate passes waiver for…

Senate passes waiver for Biden Pentagon pick Lloyd Austin, clearing path to confirmation

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 5:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate passes waiver for Biden Pentagon pick Lloyd Austin, clearing path to confirmation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Part 1: IRS faced 'greatest challenges' in 2020 but this year brings even more

Here's who's leading federal agencies in the first days of the Biden Administration

Agencies must start measuring procurement lead time

Biden's DHS pick vows to make employee morale his 'highest priority'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up