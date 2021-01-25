WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate confirms Janet Yellen as treasury secretary, making her 1st woman to hold the position.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
January 25, 2021, 6:23 PM
