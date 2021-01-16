INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
San Francisco Bay Area residents feel moderate earthquake

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 11:57 PM

AROMAS, Calif. (AP) — People throughout the San Francisco Bay area on Saturday night reported feeling a magnitude 4.2 earthquake that hit the region.

The earthquake hit 8:01 p.m and had an epicenter about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) southeast of Aromas, a town of about 2,650 people that straddles Monterey and San Benito counties, the U.S. Geological Survey said. About five minutes later, the same area was hit by a 3.0 temblor, the agency said.

The San Jose Mercury News reported that social media activity indicates that the earthquake was felt not only in the counties near where it was centered, but at least as far as San Francisco and Contra Costa counties.

There were no immediate reports of any major injuries or damage, the newspaper said.

The initial quake was the second-biggest earthquake in California this year, the Mercury News said. A 4.3 earthquake was reported Jan. 2 near Pinnacles National Park, also in the Monterey County region, the newspaper reported.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

