Pelosi: If Trump not removed under 25th Amendment, Congress may go forward with impeachment

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 2:14 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pelosi: If Trump not removed under 25th Amendment, Congress may go forward with impeachment.

